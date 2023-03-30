KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was little surprise when Kansas City Royals players heard who their captain was.

Before the Royals began their Opening Day on Thursday, catcher Salvador Perez was named a captain and presented his jersey by all three past captains in the Royals’ history: George Brett, Frank White and Mike Sweeney.

“It’s an honor to be a captain of the Kansas City Royals,” Perez said. “I know we [lost] but it’s a special day.”

He said the players already think of him as a captain, and he wants to be like the Big 3 before him.

“The way they play the game, the way they teach others how to play the game, how to have passion for the game, it’s something that I want to follow,” Perez said.

“To see guys that haven’t been here very long tearing up. It’s just really cool to know what he means to guys and what he means to this city and the organization,” manager Matt Quatraro said.

Quatraro said he and general manager JJ Piccollo asked Perez to be captain while the Royals were in spring training in Texas, and his face lit up like a little kid with a big smile.

Not only are Perez’s teammates grateful to have him as a captain but they also got to hear from every single captain in team history before they started the 2023 season.

“To have all four of the Royals captains in the building today was super special,” first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “Got to hear from each and every one of them. That was a really meaningful moment. Being in Kansas City, it’s super special for him to have that ‘C’ on his chest and he’ll wear it proudly.”

“There’s a lot of things you’ll remember when you’re done playing, but I thought that was special enough I’ll remember that 20 years from now,” pitcher Zack Greinke said.

“No other person’s more deserving than him,” shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said. “It’s always emotional when you have Hall of Famers in there passing the torch to another future Hall of Famer.”

“He’s a guy that [is] truly a role model to me, how he plays the game so hard and comes in with the same mindset each and every day,” Witt added.

“It’s great to just watch at a young age just see how to be a true, better, even better than just professional.”

Perez, a seven-time All-Star, also had one of the Royals’ two hits on the day he was named captain.

While the four-time Silver Slugger winner and five-time Gold Glove winner may not be a lock for the baseball Hall of Fame, it’s something he thinks every big leaguer should strive for.

“I think every player in the minor league, at least we have the opportunity to make it to the Hall of Fame,” Perez said. “If you don’t think that way, I don’t think you should be in this game.”