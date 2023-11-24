The Kansas City Royals’ lead architect this summer initiated soil boring in the eight-block East Village area ahead of the team’s planned selection between at least two finalist sites for a new baseball stadium and mixed-use ballpark district.

More recently, the same environmental contractor also kicked off due diligence around North Kansas City, the Royals’ other confirmed finalist location for the $2 billion-plus project.

At least 22 utility locate requests have been made since late October for drill rig borings deeper than 10 feet in the 90-acre area under consideration for the ballpark project, the Kansas City Business Journal found through a ticket analysis.

State law requires homeowners and contractors to give notice through the Missouri 811 system before any work that requires groundbreaking. The system alerts public and private owners of underlying infrastructure so their utilities can be found and marked before digging begins. The tickets also often precede soil and groundwater tests.

The North Kansas City tickets came from Geotechnology LLC, the same geotechnical and environmental services firm responsible for utility locate requests in the East Village on behalf of Populous, the Royals’ stadium design consultant.

An initial 11 requests in North Kansas City were made between Oct. 24-25, pertaining to at least 27 soil boreholes; 11 more requests came Monday to renew those tickets.

