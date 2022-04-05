KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new era begins in the Kansas City Royals clubhouse as the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball is set to debut on Opening Day when the team hosts the Cleveland Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. will start at third base for the club as they begin the 2022 campaign.

The 21-year-old was the second overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft.

“Lifelong dream came true today! It’s go time! #TogetherRoyal” Witt Jr. tweeted when the announcement was made.

While playing Double-A and Triple-A baseball last season, Witt Jr. batted a .290 average, hitting 33 home runs and 97 RBIs.

The 2021 Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year featured in the All-Star Futures Game in Denver, Colorado.

First pitch at Kauffman Stadium is set for 3:10 p.m. Pitcher Zack Greinke will start on the mound.