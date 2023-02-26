SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Kansas City Royals prospect Diego Hernandez will be out of action with a right shoulder injury after Saturday’s Spring Training exhibition game against the Texas Rangers.

The number 20 prospect took an awkward fall when he was diving for a line drive off the bat of Bubba Thompson in the bottom of the second inning.

Now, Hernandez is expected to be out for three to four months.

Hernandez called for a trainer after he stood up, holding his shoulder.

Hernandez was added to the Royals’ 40-man roster this offseason because he was Rule 5-eligible but never played above Double-A in his career.

The Royals were planning to use Hernandez as part of dept in the center field position.