Royals put Jakob Junis on IL; pitcher missed time because of COVID-19

Jakob Junis #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on April 3, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago.

The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he’s not yet ready for regular-season competition.

Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.

Several other Royals players — including catcher Salvador Perez, pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn — have tested positive for the virus in the past several weeks as well.

The Royals 60-game regular season begins Friday night in Cleveland with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound, and the Royals’ first home game is July 31 against the White Sox.

See the Royals full schedule here.