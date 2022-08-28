KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a great day at the plate for the Royals as they secured 15 runs in their drubbing over the San Diego Padres, their highest scoring output this season.

The Padres would score first with a Manny Machado first inning home-run, but the Royals would respond immediately as they got the party started early in the bottom half of the inning, notching five runs.

Centerfielder Michael Taylor would put the Royals on the board with a leadoff home-run followed by a Brent Rookier RBI single that brought in a run.

Although, Machado would do his best to try and keep the Padres around, hitting an RBI single in the third and another home-run in the fifth but the Royals bats would be too much.

Salvador Perez would homer in the sixth before the team erupted again in the eighth inning with six more runs off Padres reliever Josh Hader. They were catapulted by an RBI double from Nick Pratto that brought in two runs and a Taylor RBI single, which gave them two more, helping secure the Royals 15-7 victory.

Jonathan Heasley (2-7) would get the start and win for the Royals, going five innings with four hits, three earned runs, seven Ks and two walks.

The Royals will now get the day off before they go on the road to battle the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series. The series will start Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. CT.