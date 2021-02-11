Royals release 2021 schedule; Season opener April 1 versus Rangers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will kick off the 2021 MLB season at home against the Texas Rangers on April 1, 2021.

The team released their schedule Thursday along with a breakdown of all home games.

All games at Kauffman Stadium will start 10 minutes past the hour including opening day at 3:10 p.m.

The Royals will end the season at home against the Minnesota Twins in October.

After a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royals ended with a record of 26-34 and fourth in the AL Central.

It will be manager Mike Matheny’s second season taking over for the retired Ned Yost.