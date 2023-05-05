KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are rolling out all the stops for Lorenzo Cain’s celebration.

On Saturday, the Royals will celebrate the former outfielder as he retires with the team that he brought a World Series to in 2015.

Beginning at approximately 5:45 p.m., there will be an on-field ceremony to celebrate Cain before the Royals face the Oakland Athletics at 6:10 p.m.

Special guests in the ceremony include members of the 2015 team like former manager and 2023 Royals Hall of Fame inductee, Ned Yost, former teammates Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon, and special assistant to the general Manager, Rusty Kuntz.

The 13-year Major League Baseball veteran joined the Royals via trade in December 2010 from the Milwaukee Brewers and played an instrumental role in the franchise’s World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.

Across seven seasons with the Royals from 2011-17, Cain played in 713 games, scored 383 runs, collected 765 hits, 140 doubles, 21 triples, 56 home runs, 308 RBI, 120 stolen bases and 195 walks while posting a .289 batting average, .342 on-base percentage and a .421 slugging % (.763 OPS).

He was named Wilson Defensive Player of the Year four times, from 2012-2014 with the Royals and 2019 with the Brewers. Cain was also a Gold Glove Award winner in center field with Milwaukee in 2019.

Cain finished his career with 1,171 games played, 626 runs scored, 1,220 hits, 225 doubles, 24 triples, 87 home runs, 454 RBI, 190 stolen bases, 362 walks and a .283/.343/.407 slashline (.749 OPS).