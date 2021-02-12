Royals release revised spring training schedule

FILE – In this July 3, 2020, file photo, balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs. MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cites an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter on balls hit over 375 feet. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have released their revised spring training schedule days after releasing their regular season schedule.

The Royals open against the Texas Rangers, the same team they face in their regular season opener.

This will be the club’s 19th spring training to be hosted in Surprise, AZ. All 14 of their home games, and one as a visitor, will be played at Surprise Stadium.

The revision to the schedule comes from the MLB with safety and security measures involved.

The Royals, and all other Cactus League teams, will play 28 games in 30 days, and will have two off days before the regular season opener.