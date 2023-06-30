KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are making moves in the bullpen.

The Royals traded left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers for left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans and minor-league outfielder Roni Cabrera.

Chapman was arguably the best arm in the Royals bullpen and did not spend a full season in KC before he was shipped to Arlington. In 31 appearances, he was 4-2 with two saves, a 2.45 ERA ( eight earned runs in 29.1 IP) and 53 strikeouts.

Ragans was named the Rangers Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season and made his Major League debut last August, making nine starts for the Rangers. This season, he is 2-3 with a 5.92 ERA with 16 total earned runs and 24 strikeouts in 17 games.

Cabrera is a 17-year-old currently in the Dominican Summer League. In 16 games this season, he’s batting .315 with seven doubles, a home run, 10 RBIs and 13 walks.

Chapman is one of several trade assets that the Royals have been rumored to have on the block. Closer Scott Barlow and catcher Salvador Perez are also names that teams are inquiring about.

Royals Chair John Sherman spoke earlier this week about making some moves to help the future of the team.