KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals exercised Whit Merrifield’s 2023 option and added an additional option year in 2024 in a restructuring of his contract.

The 33-year-old led the American League in stolen bases for the third time in his career in 2021 (2017, 2018, 2021) and posted a .277 batting average.

Merrifield holds the franchise record of 469 consecutive games played and will add to that number on Opening Day. The streak is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.

A Swiss Army knife starting in six different positions throughout his Royals career, Merrifield has earned two All-Star appearances

Merrifield was drafted in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Royals, making his major-league debut in 2016.

He has hit 68 homeruns and 345 RBIs in his six year career in Kansas City.