DETROIT — Kansas City Royals rookie Vinnie Pasquantino got his first MLB home run in a weird way.

Pasquantino took a Detroit Tigers’ Michael Pineda pitch to the right field wall where it bounced out and he was thrown out at second base.

After the umpires met, they ruled the ball went over the wall which gave the stocky first baseman his first big league hit and his first big league home run.

The hit had a 112.7 mph exit velocity; the Royals’ hardest-hit HR of the season.

The left-handed hitter hadn’t gotten a hit in his first two games against the Texas Rangers but he starts off the Tigers series with a homer.