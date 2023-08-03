KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have the longest winning streak in baseball. Yes, you read that sentence right.

A 9-2 defeat of the New York Mets in a 2015 World Series rematch gave the Royals their MLB high, sixth straight win, and second straight sweep.

It was another solid pitching performance for the Royals.

Brady Singer (7-8) arguably had the best performance on the mound this season for the Royals. He went eight innings, finished with only three hits, zero runs and walks and four Ks.

The Royals were strong at the plate as well.

Salvador Perez got the Royals on the board early, hitting an RBI double to put the Royals up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Bobby Witt Jr. continued his hot streak as well, hitting a solo home run in the third inning to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

Drew Waters broke the game open for the Royals in the seventh inning after a three-run homer, going up 6-0, continuing their onslaught.

The Royals will look to continue their hot streak when they hit the road to face the Philadelphia Phillies tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.