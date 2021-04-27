Royals: Salvador Perez is ‘day-to-day’ after leaving game with thumb injury

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 26: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers is tagged out at home by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals during the bottom of the third inning at Comerica Park on April 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez left Monday night’s win over the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning with a thumb injury.

Salvador Perez was removed from today's game with right thumb discomfort, he is day-to-day. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2021

The team announced via Twitter that Salvy is “day-to-day” in regards to his thumb.

Although mostly durable, Perez missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John’s surgery.

Before leaving the contest, Perez was 1-for-3 and hit a double in the first inning.

The Royals have not announced who will start in Perez’s place if he cannot play Tuesday.

The club went on to win the game 3-2 and sweep the Tigers, something the Royals have not done on the road since 1999.

The Royals now sit at the top of the AL Central with the best record in Major League Baseball going into their two-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting on Tuesday.