MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 29: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of the game at Target Field on May 29, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Royals may have lost 6-5 to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon, but catcher Salvador Perez still made history on the road at Target Field.

In the top of the third inning, Perez homered to left field to tie the game at 2-2.





Salvy's 19 home runs at Target Field are the most by any visiting player in stadium history!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/VWkZFOdWw3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 29, 2021

That homerun would bring his tally to 19 in his career at the Twins’ stadium, which is good for the most by an opposing player in stadium history.

Perez is tied with Carlos Santana for the most homeruns on the team this season with 10.