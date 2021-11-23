Royals’ Salvador Perez named All-MLB First Team catcher for second straight season

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez waits in the on-deck circle during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is adding to his list of accolades after a standout season.

On Tuesday he was named the All-MLB First Team catcher for the second straight season.

Perez had a record-setting year, tying for the most home runs in the Majors with 48 and leading the league in RBIs with 121. Perez’s 48 home runs were the most in a single season by a catcher, breaking a record set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

Earlier this month, he also earned his fourth Louisville Silver Slugger Award.

And the good news for Royals fans: He signed an $82 million, four-year deal with a $13.5 million club option this past spring, which keeps him in Kansas City through at least 2025.

Perez was selected to the All-MLB First Team over finalists Willson Contreras (Cubs), Yasmani Grandal (White Sox), Buster Posey (Giants), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), Will Smith (Dodgers) and Mike Zunino (Rays) this season. Posey was named to the All-MLB Second Team.

Salvy was one of three Royals players named as an All-MLB finalist, along with second baseman Whit Merrifield and shortstop Nicky Lopez. The latter two didn’t end up making the first or second team. Team selections are a combination of fan and panel voting.