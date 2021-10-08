Royals’ Salvador Perez named finalist for 2021 Hank Aaron Award

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 16: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals hits a 2-run home run during the 1st inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on September 16, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez has been named a finalist for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award.

The award recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in the regular season in each league, and Perez certainly has a lot of stats to support his candidacy.

The Royals catcher finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez also wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

To add to the Royals star’s standout season, he also topped the majors with 121 RBIs.

Last month, Perez hit a two-run homer against Cleveland to break another MLB record. His 46th homer of the season helped him top Johnny Bench’s 1970 record for most home runs by a catcher in a season.

“It was a lot of hard work and I thank God for this season,” Perez said. “To end the season this way was good, and I think we’ll only get better.”

Each team nominated one player for consideration, and Perez is one of seven finalists in the American League.

Fans can help select the winners in each league by voting online here. Fan voting ends Friday, Oct. 15. Along with the fan vote, a panel of Hall of Fame players will vote on the winners.