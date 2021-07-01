Royals’ Salvador Perez named starting catcher for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 21: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a walk-off single to end the game as Nicky Lopez #8 scores during the bottom of the 9th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals defeated the Rays to win the game with a final score of 9-8. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is once again an All-Star.

The Royals star has been selected for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and has been designated as the American League starting catcher. The annual National League-American League faceoff is set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

This is the seventh time Perez has been named to the All-Star roster and the sixth time he’s been selected as starting catcher.

His seven selections are second-most in club history behind only George Brett’s franchise record 13. He’s also tied for fifth among active MLB position players.

Seventh selection. Sixth start.



Salvy is an All-Star once again!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/AZAh1hOPr3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 2, 2021

Perez had been leading the way among catchers in fan voting for the past few weeks, and the Royals say he received 62% of the votes among finalists at catcher during Phase 2 of balloting. He was named as a finalist with the Houston Astros’ Martín Maldonado and the Chicago White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal.

All that support is likely no surprise to Royals fans. Perez has had a solid 2021 even as the Royals have struggled at times.

Going into Thursday, he was tied for sixth in the league in home runs with 19, eighth in total bases with159, and 10th in hits with 87. He’s appeared in all 80 games so far this season, including 62 starts as catcher.

See all the MLB All-Star starters below. The rest of the rosters, including pitchers and reserves, will be announced Sunday.

American League

Position Name Team Catcher Salvador Perez Royals First Base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays Second Base Marcus Semien Blue Jays Third Base Rafael Devers Red Sox Shortstop Xander Bogaerts Red Sox Outfield Teoscar Hernandez Blue Jays Outfield Aaron Judge Yankees Outfield Mike Trout Angels Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani Angels

National League

Position Name Team Catcher Buster Posey Giants First Base Freddie Freeman Braves Second Base Adam Frazier Pirates Third Base Nolan Arenado Cardinals Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres Outfield Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves Outfield Nick Castellanos Reds Outfield Jesse Winker Reds