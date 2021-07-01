Royals’ Salvador Perez named starting catcher for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 21: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a walk-off single to end the game as Nicky Lopez #8 scores during the bottom of the 9th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals defeated the Rays to win the game with a final score of 9-8. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is once again an All-Star.

The Royals star has been selected for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and has been designated as the American League starting catcher. The annual National League-American League faceoff is set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

This is the seventh time Perez has been named to the All-Star roster and the sixth time he’s been selected as starting catcher.

His seven selections are second-most in club history behind only George Brett’s franchise record 13. He’s also tied for fifth among active MLB position players.

Perez had been leading the way among catchers in fan voting for the past few weeks, and the Royals say he received 62% of the votes among finalists at catcher during Phase 2 of balloting. He was named as a finalist with the Houston Astros’ Martín Maldonado and the Chicago White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal.

All that support is likely no surprise to Royals fans. Perez has had a solid 2021 even as the Royals have struggled at times.

Going into Thursday, he was tied for sixth in the league in home runs with 19, eighth in total bases with159, and 10th in hits with 87. He’s appeared in all 80 games so far this season, including 62 starts as catcher.

See all the MLB All-Star starters below. The rest of the rosters, including pitchers and reserves, will be announced Sunday.

American League

PositionNameTeam
CatcherSalvador PerezRoyals
First BaseVladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays
Second BaseMarcus SemienBlue Jays
Third BaseRafael DeversRed Sox
ShortstopXander BogaertsRed Sox
OutfieldTeoscar HernandezBlue Jays
OutfieldAaron JudgeYankees
OutfieldMike TroutAngels
Designated HitterShohei OhtaniAngels

National League

PositionNameTeam
CatcherBuster PoseyGiants
First BaseFreddie FreemanBraves
Second BaseAdam FrazierPirates
Third BaseNolan ArenadoCardinals
ShortstopFernando Tatis Jr.Padres
OutfieldRonald Acuna Jr.Braves
OutfieldNick CastellanosReds
OutfieldJesse WinkerReds

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

