KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most decorated players in franchise history is headed back to another MLB All-Star Game.

Kansas City Royals catcher and captain Salvador Perez was selected to his eighth All-Star Game on Sunday. Perez was selected as a reserve.

The veteran leads the Royals this season with 15 home runs and is second on the team with 42 RBIs in 76 games. He has spent all 12 of his seasons with the Royals.

Perez has firmly cemented as one of the best catchers in the MLB year in and year out and has made a major impact in Kansas City on and off the diamond.

The starters for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday.

The game will be on July 11 in Seattle at T-Mobile Park at 7 p.m. CT. Perez was the lone Royal honored with an All-Star Game appearance.