Royals Salvador Perez sets new record, passing Bench for most HRs in a season by a catcher

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single off Triston McKenzie #24 of the Cleveland Indians in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on September 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — With a blast to left field in Cleveland on Monday afternoon, Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez set a new record for most home runs by a catcher in a season.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Johnny Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher.

Starting again behind the plate — the durable All-Star has seen some time at designated hitter — Perez drove a 1-2 pitch from Triston McKenzie into the left field bleachers, a drive that traveled 429 feet. Perez pointed to the sky after crossing home plate and was hugged by several teammates as he entered the dugout.

With the swing Salvy also tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero with 46 home runs this season, as of Monday afternoon. The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani sits two home runs behind Salvy with 44.

The Royals tweeted the news of Salvy’s 46th home run saying “Going places no catcher has gone before.”

With his 46th home run, Salvy has passed Johnny Bench for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/reGW8DY8mO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 20, 2021

It was also Perez’s 198th home run as a Royal, meaning he passed Mike Sweeney and has taken sole possession of second place on the franchise home runs leaderboard.

In the end, the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hunter Dozier and Andrew Benintendi also hit two-run homers for the Royals.

Brady Singer (5-10), activated from the COVID-19-related injured list before the game, allowed two runs in seven innings.

Dozier hit his 14th homer in the second and added an RBI single in the fourth. Benintendi hit his 16th homer in the fourth.

McKenzie (5-7) gave up all three home runs and allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

José Ramírez, the current AL Player of the Week, had a two-run single for Cleveland in the fifth.

The seven-inning game was the makeup of a July 11 rainout at Progressive Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (strained right lat) and RHP Wade Davis (shoulder inflammation) were moved to the 60-day injured list.

Indians: OF Harold Ramirez injured his right shoulder when he ran into the right field wall at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and didn’t play in the first game of the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Royals: Tuesday night starter RHP Daniel Lynch (4-5. 5.34) was pulled from his last start against Oakland in the third inning because of left calf tightness. He gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits in two-plus innings.

Indians: RHP Cal Quantrill (6-3, 2.89) starts Tuesday night. He didn’t allow an earned run over 6 2/3 innings in his last start against Minnesota.