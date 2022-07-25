KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals star catcher is almost ready to hit the plate again at Kauffman Stadium.

Salvador Perez will be rehabbing his thumb injury with the Royals AAA affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday.

The seven-time All-Star underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb in June.

Perez was having a solid year through 57 games this year batting .211 with a .426 slugging percentage while hitting 11 home runs.

Rookie MJ Melendez has stepped up well in his absence with nine home runs and a .228 batting average.

A painless Salvy performance in Omaha could see him joining the Royals’ current series against the Los Angeles Angels or the next series when the Royals head to New York to face the Yankees.