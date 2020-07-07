Royals schedule set: Kansas City to start July 24 at Cleveland for 60-game season

Alex Gordon #4 of the Kansas City Royals hits a solo home run in the 2nd inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will kick off their shortened season on July 24 in Cleveland, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The Royals will have their home opener, in a stadium without fans, on July 31 against the Chicago White Sox. The Royals said that will end a 305-day streak of no regular season baseball at Kauffman Stadium.

The league released schedules for all 30 teams on Monday with just over two weeks to go before the 60-game season begins. The Royals will play those 60 games in 66 days, including 30 games at home and 30 away.

The Royals won’t start until July 24, but MLB’s season begins a day before that. The New York Yankees will take on the World Series champion Washington Nationals and then the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants on July 23.

There are 14 games on July 24, including the first matchup at new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on the Rockies. The same day, the Los Angeles Angels visit Oakland and the Cincinnati Reds host Detroit.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals, and the other 20 will be interleague games.

For the Kansas City Royals, that means 10 games each against the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.

They’ll host six games against the Twins, seven games against the White Sox, four games against the Tigers and three games against the Indians.

They’ll also play 20 games against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. Six of those will be against the Cardinals, with a series at home and a series in St. Louis.

In all, the Boys in Blue will have just six days off — four in August and two in September before the season ends on Sept. 27.

All 30 teams will play on that final day, starting their games at 2 p.m. to possibly make for a playoff scramble.

See the Royals full schedule, including game start times, here.