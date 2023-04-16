KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without one of their starting pitchers for at least 15 days.

Left-hander Kris Bubic has been placed on the 15-day injured list after surrendering five runs to the Atlanta Braves in his second loss of the season on Saturday.

Bubic has a flexor strain in his left arm and left-hander Josh Taylor has been called up from Triple-A Omaha in his place.

The 25-year-old has had a solid start to his fourth Major League season despite the two losses. Prior to Saturday, The fifth pitcher in the starting rotation had a 1.64 earned run average while giving up only nine hits and two runs in two starts.

Taylor spent the past five seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization as a relief pitcher before being traded to the Royals in January.

In his three seasons in the Majors from 2019 to 2021, he is 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA with one save in 102.1 innings pitched.