Royals ship gear off to Arizona for Spring Training; pitchers and catchers to report soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the wintry weather Kansas City saw Thursday, it’s hard to think about Spring Training. But that’s exactly what the Kansas City Royals are doing.

The club packed up their gear and shipped it to their training facilities in sunny Surprise, Arizona, on Thursday. Two semitrailers full of equipment will make the long drive. The 1,200-mile trip will take all weekend, the team said.

“There’s a lot of pre-planning and coordination. As you can see, they have everything from baseball bats to equipment, weight equipment, players gear, back office personnel, video production. There’s even bicycles and gold clubs for the players in their down time,” said Chris Kelley with Old Dominion Freight Line. “So we have to make sure that we load everything properly and everything fits in and gets there in one piece for them.”

Pitchers and catchers won’t arrive in Surprise until Feb. 16 with the rest of the team set to arrive on Feb. 21.

Major League Baseball announced earlier this week that the season will start on time, and a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands for games, starting at Spring Training.

Similar to other sporting events, social distancing and face masks will be required for fans who attend games in Arizona and in Kansas City.

The Royals’ Spring Training games start on Feb. 27 against the Texas Rangers. The regular season kicks off on April 1 with the Royals home opener, also against the Rangers.

