Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns to starting lineup from injured list

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 01: Adalberto Mondesi #27 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced that infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been reinstated from the injured list.

INF Adalberto Mondesi has been returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the IL. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 25, 2021

Mondesi has not played a game for the Royals this season, but has been going through a rehab program in the last few weeks with the team’s minor league affiliates.

Mondesi said those last games in Triple-A helped him be prepared for the big leagues.

“That’s why played a couple more games in Triple-A. I wanted to make sure I was 100%,” Mondesi said. “I just need to go out and play. Whatever happens, happens. I feel good. It’s baseball. I just need to go out and play my game.”

Mondesi last played in the final game of Spring Training but returns to the starting lineup Tuesday.

“I feel good. It feels good to be back. It’s a long process,” Mondesi said. “Only thing I can do is stay positive and do all my things to get here quickly.”

Adalberto Mondesi returns to the lineup as we open the road trip with a visit to Tampa.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Sb1CK6SDxu — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 25, 2021

The Royals currently sit third in the division and one game under .500.

The club starts their three game road series versus the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. They return home on May 31 hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates.