KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals end the first weekend in June with a win.

The Royals were able to close out their series against the Colorado Rockies with a win after a strong outing from Brady Singer.

Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fifth thanks to Michael Massey’s line-drive RBI single, putting the Royals up 1-0.

The Royals tacked on the final run of the game in the eighth inning after Maikel Garcia hit his first career home run. The ball bounced off the fence and ended up going over. The call was reviewed and upheld, helping the Royals secure a 2-0 win.

Singer (4-4) went 5.2 innings with five hits and seven strikeouts to go along with the win.

They head on the road to face the Seattle Marlins in a three-game series starting Monday at 5:40 p.m.