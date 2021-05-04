Royals sign Alcides Escobar to minor league contract

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 07: Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Whit Merrifield #15 after he hit a home run in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 7, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms with Alcides Escobar for a minor league contract.

The shortstop returns to the organization after a a few minor league stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. Escobar signed a deal in October, 2019, with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the top-flight of Japan baseball. He became a free agents in November of 2020.

Escobar will report to the Royals’ triple-A affiliate the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The 2015 ALCS MVP was a key figure in the club’s 2015 World Series victory. Escobar batted .478 in the ALCS series and hit an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of game one of the World Series.

Escobar led the league in sacrifice hits in both 2015 (11) and 2016 (10)

The shortstop joined the MLB in 2003 on an international free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers when he was 16 years old.

He joined the Royals in December, 2010, in a trade that included Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi in return for Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt.

In 2014, Escobar was one of four players to play all 162 games in the season.