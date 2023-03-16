KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals continue to bolster their bullpen before Opening Day.

The Royals signed left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz to a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old made the Opening Day roster with Kansas City in 2022 for the second straight season, but he pitched in only 8 games and was placed on the injured list on April 30 before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

As a rookie in 2021, Brentz went 5-2 with two saves, a 3.66 ERA (26 ER in 64.0 IP) and led the Royals with 72 appearances.

In 2022, Brentz only appeared in eight games and pitched in 5.1 innings giving up 11 hits and 14 earned runs along with nine strikeouts.