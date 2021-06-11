Royals snap losing streak with late hits, beating Athletics 6-1

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Jorge Soler #12 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 10, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-1.

The Royals finally got to Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks. He was tagged for three runs — two earned — on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Minor struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits and one earned run over seven strong innings.

Hunter Dozier hit a tying double in the seventh then Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a go-ahead, two-run single.

The Royals are 7.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox.

Soler’s homerun, which scored two runs, was his 100th homerun of his career.

