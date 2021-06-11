Royals snap losing streak with late hits, beating Athletics 6-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-1.
The Royals finally got to Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks. He was tagged for three runs — two earned — on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.
Minor struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits and one earned run over seven strong innings.
Hunter Dozier hit a tying double in the seventh then Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a go-ahead, two-run single.
The Royals are 7.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox.
Soler’s homerun, which scored two runs, was his 100th homerun of his career.
