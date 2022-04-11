KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals pitching continued to struggle after a 10-7 defeat to the Clevleand Guardians Monday afternoon.

The Royals gave up double-digit runs for the second consecutive game after giving up 17 runs to the Cleveland Guardians the game before.

The Royals tied the game up in the bottom of the 4th inning after going down 4-1, but the Guardians would not relinquish their lead as they blew the game open in the top of the 8th inning scoring three runs off of a Steven Kwan triple.

Andrew Benintendi had himself a day for the Royals, going 3/3 with three RBI’s, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Carlos Hernandez got the start for the Royals. He went 4.1 innings, giving up six hits and four runs to go along with two Ks. He would pitch a no decision.

Aaron Civale got the start for the Guardians, going 3.1 innings, giving up four hits and runs, with three Ks, also pitching a no-decision.

Logan Allen would get the win for the Guardians out of the bullpen, while relief pitcher Jake Brentz was handed the loss.

The Royals will now head to St. Louis where they get ready to face the Cardinals in the I-70 series. The first matchup of the two-game series will be Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. CT.

