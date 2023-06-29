KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have had a lease with Jackson County out at Kauffman Stadium since it opened in 1973.

“We value that relationship, and we want them to give us their best shot, and we’re going to give them our best shot to do it there,” Chairman and CEO John Sherman said Thursday.

Sherman said Jackson County voters could decide whether they want to extend the 3/8ths cent sales tax that currently goes to improvements for Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in April 2024.

Jackson County residents stop paying for the current improvements that were passed in 2006 in January 2031. That’s when the leases for both teams end at the Truman Sports Complex.

“I would just tell you if the Royals and the Chiefs are together on an extension of the tax in Jackson County, at least according to the polling that we have, it would be very surprising to us if it failed,” Sherman said Thursday.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs could play a tremendous role in whether this ballot question passes.

One sales tax question for voters to decide on would apply to both teams.

“I’m leaning towards no, but I don’t know. It’s hard to say,” Lee’s Summit resident John Dampier told FOX4 Thursday when asked whether he’d support a sales tax extension.

Dampier and his wife Lisa would be able to vote on the issue in April if the Chiefs and the Royals ask the Jackson County legislature for a sales tax extension and the legislature approves of putting it on the ballot.

“I vote, and I’d vote to keep them in the county,” Lisa said. “We’re longtime Kansas City fans. He’s a diehard Chiefs fan. We’ve got to keep them here.”

Sherman said he knows the Royals want to open a new stadium before the Chiefs do. The Royals would have to have their lease amended if they’re going to be in a new ballpark by 2028.

Chiefs’ President Mark Donovan said in November that they’re willing to stay through the end of their lease.

“They actually I think appreciate us being out there taking a lot of the bullets for this process,” Sherman said of the Chiefs.

The Royals’ chairman and CEO hopes to announce where specifically the team plans to build this new stadium by the end of the summer.

One site is in the East Village of Kansas City, just east of the police headquarters, northeast of 12th and Cherry. The other one’s in North Kansas City, near 18th Avenue and Fayette. The North Kansas City site is in Clay County while the East Village site is in Jackson County.