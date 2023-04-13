ARLINGTON, Texas — It was a special night on Wednesday for one Kansas City Royals star.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a foul ball in the seventh inning of the Royals’ 10-1 win over the Texas Rangers, and the foul ball was caught by none other than his father Bobby Witt Sr.

The Colleyville, Texas, native’s father was a 15-year Major Leaguer, drafted third overall by the Rangers in 1986. He played five seasons with the club before being traded in 1992.

Bally Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg said Witt Jr. wrote a message on the ball: “Hit by Bobby Witt Jr. Caught by Bobby Witt Sr. April 11, 2023.”

The 22-year-old had his best outing at the plate so far this season during this game: 3 for 5 with an RBI. Three hits are the most that Witt Jr. has attained in one game this season.

The Rangers series also saw Witt recover from his slow start at the plate: He entered the series with a .143/.211/.314 slash line. He’s now batting .229/.289/.396.

The Royals are back at home to host the Atlanta Braves this weekend, starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday.