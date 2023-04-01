KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals offense has started the year very stagnant as they were defeated 2-0 by the Minnesota Twins.

The bats have been lackluster so far for the Royals, as they’ve gone scoreless in their first two games and have left runners stranded multiple times.

In fact, the Royals are 0-14 with runners in scoring position so far.

The Twins got on the board early after first baseman Jose Miranda’s RBI single brought in Bryan Buxton a run. They would go up 2-0 in the sixth on third baseman Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly that scored Buxton once again.

Jordan Lyles (0-1) got the start for the Royals, going 5.1 innings, with five hits, two runs, two walks and two Ks.

The Royals fall to 0-2 and will look to get their first win tomorrow, in the final game of the series at 1:10 p.m.