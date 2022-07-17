KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are bringing in another college power hitter through the draft.

Arkansas’s Cayden Wallace was selected with the 49th overall pick by the Royals.

He’s a familiar name for some as he was a teammate of Royals general manager Dayton Moore’s son Robert.

Wallace has been lauded as one of the top hitters in the draft. In 2021, he tied the school freshman record of 14 homers and this past season he hit a .298 average and .940 OPS with 16 homers to lead the Razorbacks to the College World Series.

The righty primarily plays at third but can also play in the outfield as well.

Wallace is the third former Hog to become a Kansas City draft pick in the past five seasons, joining left-handed pitcher Caden Monke and outfielder Eric Cole.