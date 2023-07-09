KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals took another Blake with their second 2023 draft pick.

Right-handed pitcher Blake Wolters was selected at 44th overall by the Royals out of Mahomet-Seymour High in Illinois.

The Royals took high school catcher Blake Mitchell with their first-round pick at eighth overall to make Blake and Blake their top two selections.

The 2023 Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year clocked his fastball as high as 99 mph during his high school career, along with a slider and a changeup in the mid-80s.

The Arizona commit gave up being an all-state basketball player to focus on baseball.

Wolters had a 7-1 record his senior season with 106 strikeouts while only giving up 13 hits and 14 walks in just 48.2 innings pitched.

MLB.com ranked him as the 41st-best player in the draft.

The pick value at 44th is $1.95 million.