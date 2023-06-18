KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced they will continue their partnership with Tico Sports to produce 14 Spanish language broadcasts this season.

“We are excited to work with Tico again, with them broadcasting more games than ever before. That’s important for us as we continue to look for ways to grow our fan base, particularly our Latino audience, and make sure that more people can experience the Royals,” Sarah Tourville, Royals Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Community Impact Office said.

TICO will broadcast all the remaining Tuesday and Sunday home games for the Royals. That includes the matchup they already had today against the Los Angeles Angels.

They will be available on the MLB app or Tico’s website.

“We are so excited to share the Tico enthusiasm with Spanish-speaking friends across the metro area,” CiCi Rojas, president of Tico sports said. “Currently, nearly 30% of MLB players are Latino, and for many of them, Spanish is their first language.”

“The Spanish broadcast is an opportunity to help authentically grow the Royals fanbase across the Kansas City market.”

Founder of Tico, Oscar Monterroso will be an analyst. He has familiarity with Kansas City sports as he’s called Kansas City Chiefs’ games in the past. Adan Manzano and Héctor García will do play-by-play.

Manzano also calls Kansas City Roos basketball and Garcia called Royals games in 2021. Hannah Bassham will also serve as an analyst. She has worked the sideline for Chiefs’ broadcasts and also called Royals games in 2021.

Here is the remaining schedule for Tico broadcasts:

Tuesday, June 27, 7:10 p.m. vs. Guardians

Sunday, July 2, 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers

Sunday, July 16, 1:10 p.m. vs. Rays

Tuesday, July 18, 7:10 p.m. vs. Tigers

Sunday, July 30, 1:10 p.m. vs. Twins

Tuesday, August 1, 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets

Tuesday, August 15, 7:10 p.m. vs. Mariners

Tuesday, August 29, 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

Sunday, September 3, 1:10 p.m. vs. Red Sox

Tuesday, September 5, 6:40 p.m. vs. White Sox

Sunday, September 17, 1:10 p.m. vs. Astros

Tuesday, September 19, 6:40 p.m. vs. Guardians

Sunday, October 1, 2:10 p.m. vs. Yankees