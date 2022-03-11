KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will wear a special patch in honor of Art Stewart when they step onto the baseball diamond for the 2022 season.

Stewart, a long-time scout for the Royals, died in November after 52 years working with the organization.

The patch features Stewart’s signature, which can be found on the contracts of Royals Hall of Famer’s Mike Sweeney, Kevin Appier, Bo Jackson and Carlos Beltran.

“Nobody loved baseball or watching baseball players more. He made us all better and was a consistently positive force in so many of our lives. There’s nobody like him, and we’re proud to honor his life and work in this way,” Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations, said.

Under Stewart, the Royals were recognized as the MLB Organization of the Year in 1984. He was a major piece in the Royals Dominican program that started the Salcedo Academy in the Dominican Republic.

He is the namesake for the Royals Academy building.

Stewart’s patch will be the eight honorary patch worn by the Royals, following Dick Howser (1987), Joe Burke (1992), Ewing Kauffman (1993), Muriel Kauffman (1995), Paul Splittorff (2011), Yordano Ventura (2017 and David Glass (2020).