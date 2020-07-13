Royals to host Houston, travel to St. Louis in exhibition play

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 10: The Kansas City Royals play an inter-squad scrimmage as part of summer workouts at Kauffman Stadium on July 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced a trio of tune-up games Monday as the team continues to prepare for MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season.

Ahead of the season opener in Cleveland on July 24, the Royals will host the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m., and Tuesday, July 21 at 1:05 p.m.. The Royals then zip across the state for one game against the interstate rival St. Louis Cardinals for a 3:05 p.m. matinee on Wednsday, July 22.

You can watch all three games on FOX Sports Kansas City.

Following the opening series with Cleveland and then three more on the road against the Chicago White Sox, the Royals will have their home opener, in a stadium without fans, on July 31 against the White Sox. That will end a 305-day streak of no regular season baseball at Kauffman Stadium.

The league released schedules for all 30 teams on Monday with just over two weeks to go before the 60-game season begins. The Royals will play those 60 games in 66 days, including 30 games at home and 30 away.

