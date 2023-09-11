KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been selected as a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The award is given to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Every year, each MLB club nominates a player to be considered for the prestigious award.

Perez will be recognized by the Royals for his nomination pregame, ahead of the Royals’ matchup with the Houston Astros on Friday, Sep. 15.

Salvy shared his thoughts on the nomination.

“Everybody knows I love to play baseball, but I love to help people just as much. This isn’t why any of us do it, but being connected with Roberto Clemente is humbling, and I hope that continuing to honor his legacy inspires others to help as well.”

Perez has been outstanding in his philanthropic efforts. He does much of his charity work in his hometown of Venezuela. He sponsors the participation of more than 200 kids in a baseball academy in his hometown while also funding dozens of baseball clinics throughout the country.

He has also paid for reconstructive surgeries for children born with cleft lips and provided thousands of toys for children’s hospitals and meals for needy families.

“Salvy is one of the most important athletes in the history of our city and franchise, and this award is a reminder that his influence goes beyond the field,” Royals owner John Sherman said.

Perez has also made contributions in the Kansas City area. He was a charter sponsor of the Kansas City Youth Urban Academy and donated $1 million at its inception.

He partnered with Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer in Olathe, named after cancer survivor Braden Hofen.

“Salvy became the fourth captain in Royals history this year, and it wasn’t just for his talents and leadership in the clubhouse, ” Royals General Manager J.J. Picollo said. “Our fans see the energy he brings to our club every night, and we are proud to celebrate all that he does off the field as well.”

His long list of accomplishments stretch way beyond the diamond. The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be honored at the 2023 World Series.