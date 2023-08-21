KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anticipation is building as the Kansas City Royals unveil renderings of team’s plan to build a new $2 billion baseball stadium.

Team leadership presented economic data and new renderings of the proposed stadium Tuesday. A recording of the presentation will be added to this story soon.

In January, a consultant for the Royals said the team was considering 14 potential sites near downtown for a future stadium. The list of potential sites has since dwindled down to two.

The Royals will now choose between building a new stadium in the East Village near the downtown loop or a site in North Kansas City near 18th Avenue and Fayette Street.

See the renderings for the East Village site below:

See the renderings for the North Kansas City site below:

The Kansas City Royals released new renderings of a proposed North Kansas City stadium. (Photo via Kansas City Royals)

The team also released conceptual videos and economic reports for both the East Village and North Kansas City sites.

A $1 billion private investment from the Royals ownership group is expected to help support the entertainment district surrounding the stadium in addition to a proposed sales tax extension that could impact taxpayers in whichever county the Royals select.

The Royals are expected to announce the location for the new stadium in late September.

This is a developing story.