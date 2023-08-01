KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals sent two pitchers to the West Coast just before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday.

Multiple reports say the Royals have traded reliever Scott Barlow to the San Diego Padres and starter Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Royals will receive right-hander Henry Williams from the Padres, reports say. MLB Pipeline says he’s the No. 10 prospect for San Diego.

Additionally, the Royals will receive first-baseman Devin Mann and shortstop Derlin Figueroa from the Dodgers in exchange.

The Royals just signed Yarbrough to a one-year deal in December 2022

Yarbrough made headlines with the Royals earlier this season when he was hit in the face by a line drive. After a couple of days in the hospital, he was released and placed on the 60-day injured list with head fractures.

In July, on his first return to the mound after the injury, he earned a win for the Royals. That same game, Barlow secured the save.

These are just two of several trades the Royals have made before Tuesday’s deadline.

Earlier Tuesday, the Royals acquired left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

On Monday night, the Royals traded right-hander José Cuas to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

And on Sunday, the team traded infielder Nicky Lopez to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn.