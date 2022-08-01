KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are making more moves at the trade deadline.

In several reports, the Royals have traded infielder Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for relief pitcher Luke Weaver.

This is the second relief pitcher the Royals have traded for on Monday with the first being left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners.

Rivera, who was recently optioned to Triple-A Omaha when Salvador Perez returned to the lineup, gave the Royals some solid play in spots with a batting average of .237 with 47 hits and six home runs.

Weaver, a 28-year-old right-hander, joins a Kansas City bullpen with an ERA of 7.71 in 16.1 innings along with 19 strikeouts.

Weaver has battled injuries this season with having overcome blister issues in spring training and elbow inflammation in May where he was placed on Arizona’s 60-day injured list.

He has since returned and has thrown throughout the month of July with eight strikeouts coming in the month.