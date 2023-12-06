KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are dealing 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Dylan Coleman to the Houston Astros to acquire another right-handed pitcher, 19-year-old Carlos Mateo.

Mateo has yet to appear in a Major League Baseball game and has served as a pitcher in just one rookie season in the minors.

He appeared in seven games for the Gulf Coast League Astros in 2023, striking out 12 batters in 8.2 innings pitched.

Mateo made his pro debut with the Dominican Summer League Astros Orange in 2022.

He turns 20 on Dec. 16.

The pitcher the Royals are trading away played in Kansas City for the last three seasons and earned a 5-4 record in that timespan, pitching a 3.88 ERA.

Coleman saw action as a starter in just two games in 2023 and was put in for relief in 21 other games.

He was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2018 out of Missouri State.