KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals traded right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke for minor league right-handed pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam DeVanney from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Royals’ major league reserve list is now at 40.

Brady made 37 appearances across High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi in the Brewers’ system last year, combining to go 4-4 with a 2.69 ERA (23 ER in 77.0 IP) with 72 strikeouts and just 19 walks.

The 24-year-old signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent last July after three seasons at BYU.

DeVanney played in 103 games for Triple-A Nashville in 2023, slashing .271/.363/.461 (91-for-336) with 27 doubles, 11 home runs, 47 RBI and an .824 OPS, all while appearing first base, second base, third base and shortstop.

The 26-year-old was named a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2022 after slashing .264/.342/.492 (119-for-451, .834 OPS) with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 68 RBI in 128 games across Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

The right-handed hitter was selected in the 15th round of the 2019 Draft out of Elon has spent each of his first five professional seasons with Milwaukee.

Clarke pitched in 105 games for the Royals from 2022-23, including 58 last season, in which he went 6-7 with a 5.08 ERA (61 ER in 108.0 IP) and six saves.

The Royals have now gained six pitchers since the season ended:

RHP Seth Lugo

LHP Will Smith

RHP Matthew Sauer

RHP Carlos Mateo

RHP Kyle Wright

RHP Ryan Brady