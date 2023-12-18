KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy offseason for the Kansas City Royals, who have made a plethora of moves to sure up their pitching rotation.

The Royals traded right handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Minor League Baseball pitcher Cesar Espinal.

Heasley spent parts of three seasons with the Royals, appearing in 36 games with 24 starts. He went 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA to go along with 85 strikeouts and 52 walks.

Last season, he appeared in 12 games with a 7.20 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks.

The Royals welcome Espinal, who has spent two seasons with the Orioles Dominican Summer League team.

It has been a very busy offseason for the Royals so far, who are currently fifth in free-agent spending this winter.