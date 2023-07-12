KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have a pitcher on the move after the All-Star break.

Right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers has been traded to division rival Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.

Before Mayers was designated for assignment to Triple-A Omaha in June, he was 1-2 with a 6.15 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. Mayers also helped carry a perfect game into the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old was only with the Royals for this season before being moved. He spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals before moving to the Los Angeles Angels for three seasons.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Royals have the second-worst record in the majors at 26-65 and host the best team in the American League in the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 7:10 p.m.