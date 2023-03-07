KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will open the 2022 season at Kauffman Stadium against the Minnesota Twins in less than four weeks.

This year the Royals’ slogan for the 2023 season is “Welcome to the City” which will replace “Bring out the Blue” from last season.

The organization released a few quotes on its social media platforms discussing how great Kansas City Royals fans are, and how this team lays the foundation for the future.

“This team belongs to its fans. To its city. To its generations of fans in the stands,” the team wrote. “Welcome to the City is our way to show love. A way for us to plant our flag. Together.”

“This team represents the same Midwestern work ethic that’s transformed our city. Brick by brick. Rep after rep. Never afraid of a little hard work. We live with a chip on our shoulder and the grind on our mind.”

The Royals play their first seven games in front of a home crowd, first against the Twins, followed by a four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays.