KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest Kansas City Royals rookie is slowly finding his stride in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino had his best day from the plate as a major leaguer going 2 for 4, with two RBIs and a solo home run. This is his first multi-hit game in the MLB.

The first baseman made up for two of the three runs that helped the Royals defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

Pasquantino got his second home run of the season as well with both of them being solo shots off of veteran pitcher Michael Pineda, both in the fourth inning and both of them being hit on the first pitch.

In 13 games, the Old Dominion alum started a little slow but is picking up his play as he adjusts. He’s batting .182 with eight hits on 44 at-bats with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Royals continue their series with the Tigers until Thursday when they face the Toronto Blue Jays in their last series before the All-Star break.