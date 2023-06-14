KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have lost their starting first baseman for the season.

Vinnie Pasquantino will undergo right shoulder surgery for a torn labrum and will be out for the season. The Royals initially placed the 25-year-old on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after he left Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles early with shoulder discomfort.

Pasquantino hit .247/.437/.761 in 61 games this season and is one of the high points on a struggling Royals team.

His nine home runs are third on the team and he was on track to surpass his 10-home run mark last year. His 25 walks are also second on the team.

The Royals have the worst record in baseball with an 18-49 record and have only won one game in the month of June.