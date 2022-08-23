KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without Vinnie Pasquantino for a bit.

After leaving the Royals game vs. the Chicago White Sox early Monday with right shoulder discomfort, Pasquantino was placed on the Royals’ 10-day injured list.

The rookie first baseman has played well since arriving in Kansas City in June. He’s batting .263 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games.

The Royals called up catcher Sebastian Rivero to take his place while swapping right-handed pitchers Jonathan Heasley for Collin Snider.

Heasley is scheduled to start vs. the White Sox on Tuesday night. The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

